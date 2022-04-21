Nick Cave Announces New Spoken Word Project 'Seven Things'

Nick Cave has shared details of new project 'Seven Things'.

Lockdown seemed to be a fruitful creative spell for the songwriter, resulting in a plethora of projects.

'Seven Things' is a new spoken word endeavour, featuring seven brand new pieces - the 'things' of the title - that dig into his feelings and emotions during that long, strange time.

Out digitally on June 17th, the project links Nick Cave's words and spoken word delivery to arrangements spearheaded by frequent collaborator Warren Ellis.

Alongside this, it boasts a 12 minute instrumental recorded during the 'Carnage' sessions; the vinyl will arrive through Nick Cave's online store, while the cover evokes a prayer book, printed on embossed petrol blue with a jewel-like title and crucifix rendered in metallic gold.

Nick Cave comments...

While in lockdown I wrote a number of psalms, or small, sacred songs—one a day for a week. The seven psalms are presented as one long meditation—on faith, rage, love, grief, mercy, sex and praise. A veiled, contemplative offering borne of an uncertain time. I hope you like it.

Tracklist:

Side A

How Long Have I Waited?

Have Mercy On Me

I Have Trembled My Way Deep

I Have Wandered All My Unending Days

Splendour, Glorious Splendour

Such Things Should Never Happen

I Come Alone

And To You

Side B

Psalm Instrumental

