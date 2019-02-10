Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds To Premiere 'Ghosteen'

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds will premiere 'Ghosteen' on YouTube tonight (October 3rd).

The album was recorded at locations across Los Angeles, Brighton, and Berlin, a two-part mixture of music and spoken word, it's introduced by Nick Cave's words:

The songs on the first album are the children.

The songs on the second album are their parents.

'Ghosteen' is a migrating spirit.

'Ghosteen' premieres on YouTube this very evening - October 3rd - at 10pm, aired in full for the very first time.

The countdown begins...

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.