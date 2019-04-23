Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds Announce Shows For 2020

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have announced plans for an extensive tour in 2020.

The band's new album 'Ghosteen' is out now, an extraordinarily beautiful meditation on survival that moves from glacial songwriting to spoken word.

An outstanding release, the project will be followed by a huge range of live shows in 2020.

Set to play in 19 different countries, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds will play seven UK shows.

Opening in Birmingham on May 2nd, the tour hits Cardiff, Glasgow, and Manchester, before ending with two nights at London's O2 Arena.

Tickets go on sale next Friday (October 25th) at 10am.

Catch Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at the following shows:

May

2 Birmingham Arena

3 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

5 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

6 Manchester Arena

8 Dublin 3Arena

12 Leeds First Direct Arena

14 London The O2

15 London The O2

Photo Credit: Jason Williamson

