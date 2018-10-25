Nicholas Krgovich Nails Subtle Ennui On 'October'

It's a strange old thing, heartbreak. There's that sudden split, but then a broader sense of dislocation, as lives dissemble, and the parting of ways occurs.

Nicholas Krgovich went through a break up last year, and - such is his habit - he documented his drifting feelings in music.

Lounge-pop with a surreal air, his potent songwriting eases its way in from another dimension, yet also feels acutely from the heart.

New album 'OUCH' arrives on October 26th via Tin Angel, but before then we're able to share timely new cut 'October'.

A song that drips of gentle ennui, it's built for these long Autumn evenings, the curling of leaves and the subtle dip in temperature.

He explains: "I wrote this song while out on a run on October 15th, 2017. It ended up being this Five-Months-Later flash forward - Like the kind of narrative trope that was so popular at the end of Touchstone Pictures movies in the early 90s."

"Since all of 'OUCH' had been quickly written and recorded months earlier and my friend John was still in the middle of mixing it I was just like, I wonder if I have anything else to say about all this? And this song sputtered out, which is more like straight up 'morning pages' set to music. I sent it to my friend Phil the next day and he was like 'to me it sounds like you’re just sitting there telling me what’s going on with you, clear transmission of common and deep things. Malick-ian."

The video features a raft of familiar faces, alongside the London skyline at sunset. Nicholas continues:

"A couple months ago filmmaker Derek Janzen messaged me saying if I ever wanted to make a video to sign him up. We never met til his Suburu pulled up at the curb a couple weeks ago, and we were filming literally a half hour later. So, here we were, another year later, in the same week the song was originally written, the same pink sky at twilight, the same cold hands during post-work jogs, and with me yet again feeling hugely different about everything."

"There was no way I’d feel comfortable lip syncing these words now, they feel as far away from me as the Eiffel Tower. So I had friends from the neighbourhood pop by and do it for me, so I could just listen, with the impartiality I currently feel about these kind of hilariously brutal, hopeless, and sad lyrics. Then I took the family dog Sally for a walk as the sun went down, Derek shooting his camera out the back hatch of my car, my mom behind the wheel, my dear friend Julia in the passenger seat keeping her company. Love all around."

Tune in now.