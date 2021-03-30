Nice Swan Records Confirm New Compilation

Cult indie label Nice Swan Records has laid out plans for a new compilation.

The imprint was kicked off in 2016 by music fans Pete Heywoode and Alex Edwards, and has helped uncover everyone from Sports Team to Pip Blom via FUR and Hotel Lux.

Currently excavating a new generation of talent, Nice Swan have lined up a new multi-artist full length.

'Nice Swan Introduces: Volume 1' is out on August 30th, and it features new material from Jelly Cleaver, Courting, Sprints, Hallan, Malady, Mandrake Handshake and Anorak Patch.

“For Pete and I this has been a year’s worth of hard work and to finalise it with ten fantastic artists, an amazing 12” compilation release and these four shows is a real treat,” explains co-founder Alex Edwards. “We feel each artist in their own right has a really promising future on the horizon so it’s been great to act as that launchpad with the series. Hopefully this is the start of something special and we’re looking to do it all again in 2022”.

Alongside this Nice Swan have confirmed plans for two nights (August 12th and 25th) at Manchester's YES venue, before hitting London's Moth Club (September 12th) and Camden Assembly (September 30th).

Photo Credit: Hannah Woollam

