Nic Hanson's Joyous 'Crush On You' Is Infuriatingly Catchy

Songwriter Nic Hanson is a whirlwind of energy.

Recently touring alongside Moon Boots, his series of Instagram cover versions have gone viral, attracting global attention.

Nic's own material is where his heart is, however, and he returns to the source once more with his new single.

Out now, 'Crush On You' is rooted in rhythm, with those slinky Prince-esque chords matched against a Sheeran-esque ear-worm melody.

Ridiculously catchy, it's a superb ode to that first sense of flirtation.

Tune in now.

