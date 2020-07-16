Nia Wyn Shares Deeply Personal New Song 'Come Home To You'

Welsh singer Nia Wyn returns with new single 'Come Home To You'.

Now based in London, the songwriter infuses her work with a graceful sense of soul, re-tooling classic influences in a fresh way.

Incoming EP 'Take A Seat' is out on March 19th, an eight track journey that contains some personal revelations.

Often, though, it's done in an incredibly subtle way - take the title, which Nia says is actually "a play on what receptionists of course say at mental health services when you have to sit in a waiting room..."

She continues: "But it's also a statement asking the listener to sit down and be introduced to me, my music and what I have to say. And that this is just the start."

New single 'Come Home To You' revels in the miniature aspects of comfort that come with being in love, while showcasing Nia's jazz-leaning vocal style.

There's an elegance to her approach, matched to the continuous honesty of her lyricism, that makes 'Come Home To You' truly beguiling.

She comments: "'Come Home To You' is a soul tune about being in love with someone youâ€™ve been through a lot with, and just wanting to actually have that time with them instead of the daily grind, wasting hours not being happy."

We've got first play of the video - tune in below.

