Nia Ekanem Speaks From The Heart With 'Feels Like Home'

UK vocalist Nia Ekanem has shared his powerful new single 'Feels Like Home'.

Matching classic influences against a modern touch, Nia Ekanem's work speaks from the heart.

Worth aligning alongside contemporaries such as JP Cooper, he draws on neo-soul icon D'Angelo, while Nia also grew up on Sam Cooke.

Soaked in gospel tones, this British-Nigerian artist chews over the past on his powerful new single.

Out now, 'Feels Like Home' was born from lockdown reflection, and its wistful feel packs an emotional punch.

Nia Ekanem shares: “One of the things I spent my lockdown doing was reflecting and writing. Reflecting on life, past relationships, friends, family etc. and I had all the time in the world not only to reflect, but also to turn these thoughts into songs.”

“‘FEELS LIKE HOME’ is one of the songs that was born during these times. I wrote the chorus first and sat on it for a while, not really thinking much of it, to me it was me just expressing a feeling I was having at the time. Later that week/month I had a zoom writing session with my friend Berg (who is a musician too) and I sang the chorus to her. She loved it from the jump and the rest is history.”

