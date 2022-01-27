NewDad Announce New EP 'Banshee'

NewDad will release new EP 'Banshee' on February 9th.

One of the year's most tipped guitar bands, each new single seems to propel NewDad towards higher heights.

New EP 'Banshee' is out on February 9th, with NewDad due to play All Points East festival in London this summer.

Hitting SXSW, NewDad will tour the UK on their return, hitting Brighton on March 28th.

Set to play London's Heaven on March 29th, tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Catch NewDad at the following shows:

March

28 Brighton Chalk

29 London Heaven

31 Bristol Thekla

April

1 Birmingham O2 Academy 3

3 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

4 Manchester Gorilla

5 Glasgow Oran Mor

7 Dublin Whelans

