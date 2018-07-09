New Zealand Stormer Robinson Hits Back With 'Medicine'

New Zealand pop riser Robinson has shared new stormer 'Medicine'.

Barely out of her teens, Robinson seems able to capture the world, with her stellar early cuts grabbing a global audience.

'Nothing To Regret' landed earlier in the year, a smash in her native land while managing to achieve Gold status in Australia.

New single 'Medicine' is Robinson in full bloom, a potent pop brew with a barbed lyric and a killer chorus.

Robinson sums it all up thus: "'Medicine' is about not realising the weight of your actions and words until it happens to you. It’s about having a taste of your own medicine..."

Tune in now.

