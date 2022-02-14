New Zealand Authorities Are Blasting James Blunt At Protestors

New Zealand authorities are blasting James Blunt's 'You're Beautiful' at anti-lockdown protestors.

The country has enforced some of the toughest anti-COVID procedures on the planet, but has been rewarded by minimal cases of infection.

In scenes reminiscent of Canada - and, indeed, London - anti-lockdown protestors have set up camp outside the New Zealand parliament.

Authorities began blasting music in an attempt to make the protestors disperse, using Barry Manilow's greatest hits and evergreen wedding staple 'Macarena'.

James Blunt offered his services:

Give me a shout if this doesn’t work. @NZPolice https://t.co/AM2dZ6asMS — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 12, 2022

Remarkably, authorities took him up on the offer - the Guardian reports that 'You're Beautiful' was played repeatedly at ear-splitting volumes.

The protesters didn't take it lying down, though, and started playing music of their own, including 'We're Not Gonna Take It' by Twisted Sister.

