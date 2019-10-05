New York's Wiki Shares Mini-Documentary

New York rap artist Wiki has teamed with Spotify for a new mini-documentary.

Formerly a member of Ratking, the artist came of age with last year's digital drop 'OOFIE'.

The album was a terrific creative statement, utilising production from the likes of Micachu, Faze Miyake, Tony Seltzer, NAH, and Sporting Life.

Wiki was the creative fulcrum of the record, which also found room for guest appearances by Denzel Curry, Lil Ugly Mane, Your Old Droog, and Princess Nokia.

With his UK tour kicking off this week, Wiki has shared a new mini-documentary filmed in collaboration with Spotify.

There's a full vinyl drop of 'OOFIE' primed for this month, too. Check out the film below.

Catch Wiki at the following shows:

March

6 Brighton Patterns

7 Bristol The Thekla

8 Dublin The Grand Social

9 Leeds Headrow House

10 Manchester YES

11 London Omeara

Photo Credit: Alice Platti

