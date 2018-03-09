New York's Big Ups To Half After Final Shows

New York post-hardcore group Big Ups are set to part company after a final run of shows.

The band's electrifying live shows and stellar albums built a cult following, entrancing anyone who harboured a soft spot for McLusky or Fugazi.

Building their own vital voice across three LPs, Big Ups have now decided to call time on their current run.

Proclaiming an "indefinite hiatus" the band will play a final run of live shows before taking a lengthy, lengthy break.

Deciding that they need to "branch out and grow" Big Ups wrote: "We've had a really great run, a really great time, and we've accomplished all that we've wanted and more."

Read their full statement below.

Good morning RIP to us, Big Ups. Go vote tomorrow (but not for Republicans). Thanks for listening. Photo from January 2012 pic.twitter.com/VKWPNSo1Kf — bog imps (@wearebigups) November 5, 2018

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.