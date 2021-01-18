New York State Declares DMX Day

New York State will make December 18th DMX Day in tribute to the hip-hop icon.

The rapper came from Yonkers, and despite his success never forgot his roots.

Sadly dying earlier this month, tributes around the globe illuminated the formidable legacy DMX leaves behind.

A memorial service was held for DMX over the weekend, chaired by Erica Ford, the co-founder of Life Camp, and community activist Priscilla Echi.

Senate Resolution 631 was introduced to the New York Senate floor last week, and passed without question - December 18th will now be Earl 'DMX' Simmons Day.

Confirming the news, Echi said: “His lyrics were rapped on the Senate floor by Senator Jamal Bailey who introduced a resolution in his honor. He also has proclamations from Mayor Spano and Mayor Shawyn Patterson Howard.”

Ford added: “From the governors office, we have the flag that was flying the day that he died to be presented to his family. We have a citation from the governor’s office for his oldest son and one for his father.”

NYS Senate has declared DMX's birthday, December 18th, "Earl DMX Simmons Day" pic.twitter.com/xxpDv8Iktl — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 25, 2021

