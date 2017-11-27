New York Songwriter Two Feet Recovering In Hospital

New York songwriter Two Feet is recovering in hospital after posting a suicide note on Twitter.

The American artist - real name Zachary Bill Dess - posted a number of worrying messages, saying "I don't feel like living any more" before adding "I know it may be odd posting a suicide note on Twitter. But that's the world we live in."

Fellow artists immediately posted messages of support, while emergency services were alerted and made their way to his home.

The posts have now been deleted, with Two Feet's father posting updates from the artist's account.

Said to be "recuperating" Two Feet is being kept "for observation" - read the latest update below.

UPDATE: Bill is recuperating and being held for observation. He will survive. Thanks to everyone for their heartfelt concern. This is a very difficult time for us. We appreciate the outpouring of love. --His father — Two Feet (@TwoFeetMusic) August 1, 2018

Get well soon, sir.

