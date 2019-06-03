New York Dolls' Sylvain Sylvain Needs Your Help

Fans are rushing to help fund New York Dolls guitarist Sylvain Sylvain's cancer treatment.

The GoFundMe campaign was launched over the weekend, and comes as Sylvain Sylvain goes public about his experiences with cancer.

The guitarist helped form New York Dolls and arguably laid the blueprint for punk in the Big Apple, an experience he lays bare in new book There’s No Bones in Ice Cream.

Sadly, Sylvain Sylvain is now receiving treatment for cancer, but the experience is set to be an expensive one. He writes on the GoFundMe page:

"I have an upcoming surgery with a great doctor that may do the TRICK. There will, however, be a somewhat long recovery period (at least a year). I have not been able to work since last year and have more surgery scheduled. I love life! As hard as life has been to me these past two years I want to live and I know with your love & support I’ll have the best chance that I could ever have..."

Dig deep and head HERE.

Photo Credit: Anna Victoria Best

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.