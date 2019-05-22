New York Collective Beast Coast Share Debut Album

Beast Coast - the loose collective that features Flatbush Zombies, Pro Era and The Underachievers - have shared their debut album 'Escape From New York'.

The group played an influential tour together in 2013, a key moment in opening up a fresh chapter for hip-hop in the Big Apple.

Since then, each component has gone on to find widespread success, but during interviews would continually refer back to the Beast Coast concept.

Now with more tour dates landing this summer Beast Coast have reconvened to release their long-awaited debut album 'Escape From New York'.

It's a highly collaborative blockbuster experience, building emphatically on previous singles ‘Left Hand’, ‘Coast/ Clear’ and ‘Snow In The Stadium’.

Tune in now.

Beast Coast will play New York's Governor's Ball on June 2nd.

