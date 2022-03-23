New Trailer Emerges For Nick Cave, Warren Ellis Film

A new trailer for Nick Cave and Warren Ellis film This Much I Know To Be True is now online.

The film was directed by Andrew Dominik, and hones in on the creative relationship between the two.

An incredibly industrious pairing - 2021 brought live shows, score work, Warren Ellis' celebrated book, and more - it offers an emotive insight into their friendship.

A companion piece of sorts to Dominik's 2016 film One More Time with Feeling, it will air through a global cinema event on May 11th.

A new trailer has just gone live, offering an insight into the film, and the beautiful Robbie Ryan cinematography.

Check it out below.

