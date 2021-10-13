New Survey Reveals Systemic Racism In UK Music Industry

Black Lives in Music have revealed the finding of a huge new survey on the UK music industry.

The new survey is the largest ever undertaken of its type, and speaks to Black musicians and industry professionals throughout the UK.

The results are damning, and depict systemic racism throughout the industry, resulting in significant impact on mental health and career progression.

The findings include 86% of all Black music creators stating that there are barriers to their progression, with this number rising to 89% for Black women and 91% for Black creators who are disabled.

63% of Black music creators have experienced direct or indirect racism in the music industry, while even more - 71% - reporting racial micro-aggressions.

Sadly, 36% of all Black music professionals believe their mental well-being has declined, while 57% of Black music creators report white contemporaries promoted ahead of them despite being more qualified.

The report can be read in full HERE.

Charisse Beaumont, Chief Executive, Black Lives in Music...

“You cannot change what you cannot measure. Nearly 2000 people responded to our survey on ‘The lived experience of Black music creators and industry professionals in the UK music industry’. That is 2000 people hoping for genuine change. This is a first of it’s kind report which holds a mirror up to the UK music industry showing what it actually looks like. The disparities Black creators and industry professionals are faced with is rooted in traditionalism and systemic racism. The report highlights racist culture and behaviours in the workplace, financial barriers and lack of investment in Black music creators, and industry professionals unable to reach their career goals.”

“The report also spotlights Black women being the most disadvantaged across all areas of the music industry and how all of these factors affect the mental health of Black creators and industry professionals. This is data, you cannot ignore it. The data clearly shows that change is needed across the entire music ecosystem from grass root education to all the way up to record labels. I hope industry leaders read this report and hear the voice of those who spoke out. I hope this report evokes change in the way we do our music business which has greatly profited from Black talent.”

“We are looking forward to working with all music industry leaders to ensure that we can achieve change, together.”

