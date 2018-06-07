New Rihanna Album Due In 2019

Rihanna has confirmed her new album will drop in 2019.

The pop icon released her last full length 'ANTI' in 2016, and speculation has been rife over her next move.

A fan asked the singer outright on Instagram when the record would drrop, and she simply said: "2019".

Vogue’s Chioma Nnadi met Rihanna in May and revealed her new work was reggae-flavoured, with influences said to include Bob Marley and Supa Dups.

Check out the Instagram post below.

