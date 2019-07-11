'New' Prince Track 'Don't Let Him Fool Ya' Released

At some point - far out in the future - Prince will be viewed as a modern Mozart, the kind of artist who produced literally gold at will during his lifetime.

Take his iconic album '1999'. The original is well-known enough, but a new Deluxe Edition shows just how prolific the Purple One was during this spell.

Recorded in 1982, new release 'Don't Let Him Fool Ya' is taken from the Prince archive, and it's a tense, ultra-funky jam.

Ruminating on that one chord blast, the falsetto vocal preens with the absolute chutzpah that only Prince could command.

An archive press quote expands on this: “I like to go with my intuition. Something hits me and I need to get the track down before I can move on. It’s like there’s another person inside me, talking to me.”

Tune in now.

The deluxe edition of '1999' lands on November 29th.

Photo Credit: Allen Beaulieu

