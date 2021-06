A 'new' Pop Smoke album will be released this summer.

The rapper's posthumous debut album 'Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon' was released earlier this year, a stunning salute to his artistry.

The industrious rapper worked tirelessly before his sudden death, and the vaults are set to yield a new LP.

Out on July 16th, it's a 17 track album, which is available to pre-order HERE.

A full trailer for the album is online - check it out below.

Photo Credit: Orli Arias

