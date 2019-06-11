New Order's 'Be A Rebel' Is A Triumphant Return

New Order have shared their new single 'Be A Rebel'.

The seminal Manchester group are back, sharing new material amid "tough times".

Out now, 'Be A Rebel' has a chiming yet downcast feel, reminiscent of planned touring partners Pet Shop Boys in places.

It's a wonderful return, a pointed pop statement that features an evocative vocal from Bernard Sumner.

The frontman comments: “In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song. We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it… until we meet again.”

Out now, 'Be A Rebel' will be followed by a full 12 inch vinyl pressing, a CD version, and a digital bundle featuring freshly commissioned remixes.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Warren Jackson

