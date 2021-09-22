New Order, Steve Albini, LoneLady Salute Richard H. Kirk

Figures across the music spectrum have paused to remember Cabaret Voltaire co-founder Richard H. Kirk.

A key figure in the development of British electronic music, Richard H. Kirk forged Cabaret Voltaire - along with his co-conspirator - in the aftermath of punk.

Building a fresh lexicon, songs such as 'Nag Nag Nag' remain perennial post-punk touchstones, and became hugely influential on a range of musicians.

News of Richard H. Kirk's death was confirmed yesterday - September 21st - and sparked a wave of tributes.

Warp Records mourned a pivotal figure in their early evolution, while New Order sharing a touching story of Richard H. Kirk's role in their evolution following the death of Ian Curtis.

Steve Albini praised the "critical" influence Cabaret Voltaire had on his work, while LoneLady paused to remember the "sheer mountain of inventiveness" the musician leaves behind.

Find just some of the tributes below.

All of us at Warp are very sad to receive the news that Richard H Kirk has passed away.



Cabaret Voltaire, Western Works, one half of Sweet Exorcist, Virtual State, The Number Of Magic: a hugely influential figure in the label's history who will be much missed. pic.twitter.com/LKG2IL7TfU — Warp Records (@WarpRecords) September 21, 2021

Richard and all of Cabaret Voltaire were good friends and very influential electronic musicians that made a big impact on the music of @joydivision and many other bands. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ky2Tn7Wrut — New Order (@neworder) September 21, 2021

Innovative, angry and funky...Richard H Kirk will always be a huge inspiration to me, both as Cabaret Voltaire and his incredible solo output, a sheer mountain of inventiveness I'm still climbing / exploring. What a legacy.https://t.co/weJGF3Ls58 — LoneLady (@LoneLadyHQ) September 22, 2021

Late 70s/80s formed my aesthetic and sense of self, and Cabaret Voltaire were critical. They implied a new way of making music -- of living -- that jettisoned accumulated stylistic, normative trash. I was rapt and intoxicated. Requiescat Richard H Kirk. https://t.co/MlbXg1Pc4Q — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) September 21, 2021