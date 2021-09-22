New Order, Steve Albini, LoneLady Salute Richard H. Kirk

Tributes pour in for the Cabaret Voltaire co-founder...
Robin Murray
News
22 · 09 · 2021

Figures across the music spectrum have paused to remember Cabaret Voltaire co-founder Richard H. Kirk.

A key figure in the development of British electronic music, Richard H. Kirk forged Cabaret Voltaire - along with his co-conspirator - in the aftermath of punk.

Building a fresh lexicon, songs such as 'Nag Nag Nag' remain perennial post-punk touchstones, and became hugely influential on a range of musicians.

News of Richard H. Kirk's death was confirmed yesterday - September 21st - and sparked a wave of tributes.

Warp Records mourned a pivotal figure in their early evolution, while New Order sharing a touching story of Richard H. Kirk's role in their evolution following the death of Ian Curtis.

Steve Albini praised the "critical" influence Cabaret Voltaire had on his work, while LoneLady paused to remember the "sheer mountain of inventiveness" the musician leaves behind.

Find just some of the tributes below.

Cabaret Voltaire
Richard H. Kirk
