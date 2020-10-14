New Order Share 'Be A Rebel' (Renegade Spezial Edit)

New Order have shared the Renegade Spezial edit of new single 'Be A Rebel'.

Out now, it's the Manchester band's first new single since 2015, and taps into their long-standing relationship with club culture.

The single has been given a special edit, with the Renegade Spezial edit tapping into the band's adidas link up.

This mix is an extended edit of the Adidas _nwrdrSPZL promotional video soundtrack, part of a project steered by Gary Aspden, the founder and curator of adidas Spezial.

The accompanying film features dancer Rentaro Nakaaki of the English National Ballet, and you can watch it below.

Bernard Sumner comments: “In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song. We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it… until we meet again.”

Tune in now.

The full 'Be A Rebel 12 inch is due on November 13th.

