New Order Confirm 'Power, Corruption & Lies' Definitive Edition

New Order will re-visit their classic album 'Power, Corruption & Lies' for the 2020 Definitive Edition.

The band entered the stride on the album, an ambitious moulding of post-punk, emerging club styles, analogue electronics, and bittersweet pop songwriting.

An absolute classic, 'Power, Corruption & Lies' will get the re-issue treatment on October 2nd.

This new Definitive Edition features an LP, two CDs, two DVDs, and a book, offering perhaps the final word on the seminal record.

Remastered from the original tapes, the extra CD contains previously unreleased writing sessions from their Manchester rehearsal rooms alongside that oft-bootlegged 1982 Peel session.

The DVD features live footage from the time, while the 48 page hardback book features rare photos and original text collated by Warren Jackson.

To cap it all off, the limited edition box set was designed by Peter Saville, who of course worked on the original release.

Out on October 2nd, the box set will be accompanied by New Order's four singles from '83 and '84 that weren't included on 'Power, Corruption & Lies'.

The 12 inch run starts with 'Blue Monday' and runs through 'Confusion', 'Thieves Like Us', and 'Murder'.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.