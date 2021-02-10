New Order Confirm Live At Alexandra Palace Concert Release

New Order will release their concert album 'Education Entertainment Recreation (Live at Alexandra Palace)' on May 7th.

The document captures their show at London's Alexandra Palace on November 9th, 2018 - the band's sole UK show that year.

Featuring the now-established line up of Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, Gillian Gilbert, Phil Cunningham and Tom Chapman, it was two hours 20 minutes of celebratory music.

As Clash noted at the time : "These days a New Order gig carries a genuine sense of occasion. Last year the band played five hometown shows in Manchester, accompanied by an electronic symphony, each delving into the different eras of their back catalogue. Tonight might be a more straightforward playing of the hits, but itâ€™s the bandâ€™s only 2018 UK show ... and theyâ€™ve got some treats up their sleeves."

Available on 2CD audio, 2CD audio plus the film on BluRay, 3LPs and a limited edition box set featuring all formats with a book and art prints, this looks to be an essential pick up for fans.

Trawling through their archives, New Order match huge hits to deep cuts, before ending with Joy Division's immortal 'Love Will Tear Us Apart'.

Watch a clip of 'Sub-Culture' from the show.

'Education Entertainment Recreation (Live at Alexandra Palace)' will be released on May 7th - order it HERE.

