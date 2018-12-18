New Order Announce 'Movement' Box Set

New Order are set to release a full box set based on their debut album 'Movement'.

The album was recorded in the aftermath of Ian Curtis' suicide, when Joy Division mutated and became New Order.

It's a record informed by grief, loss, and uncertainty, with Bernard Sumner and Peter Hook sharing vocal duties.

Recorded in May 1981 with the legendary Martin Hannett at the controls, 'Movement' remains a potent document, unlike anything else in their catalogue.

The 'definitive' box set edition of the album lands on April 4th, featuring a plethora of extras and a full DVD.

The box set will also boast a hardback book, with Peter Saville once again taking care of design duties.

New Order are proud to announce the Movement 'Definitive Edition', a boxed set release of their debut album



Coming 5th April 2019. Pre-order now: https://t.co/o4us7FAuh9 pic.twitter.com/uzoR5I4xCq — New Order (@neworder) December 19, 2018

'Movement' box set lands on April 4th. The four 12 inch singles - 'Ceremony' original version, 'Ceremony' re-recorded version, 'Everything's Gone Green' and 'Temptation' - will be released in their original sleeves, one a week starting on March 8th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.