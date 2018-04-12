New Luna's 'Red Music' Is A Belting Return

Manchester's New Luna have a dreamy, almost ambient side.

When they play live, however, the group have a little more volume, a little more distortion; it's direct, and pretty damn visceral.

New song 'Red Music' seems to connect these two aspects of their musicality, introducing a potent, rather raw edge to their studio approach.

Much more direct in tone than previous releases, it finds New Luna seeing out 2018 by setting themselves a challenge.

Guitarist Zack Bamber states:

“It’s a very direct and raw sounding song that goes on a trip through a few different feelings and places. Musically, it might sound upbeat and pleasant but Tommy’s lyrics heavily offset that, creating a sense of almost sarcastic melancholy in both the floating breakdowns and the heavier drops...”

Photo Credit: Conor Deedigan

