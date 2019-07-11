New Johnny Cash Film Score Project Shared

A new film score project focussed on the music of Johnny Cash has been released.

The Gift: The Journey Of Johnny Cash delves into the country icon's career, his movement from gospel into rockabilly, his rejection of Nashville's strict standards, and his personal turmoil.

It also finds him falling in love, raising a family, and growing to become a beloved American institution, while remaining true to his principles.

Out now, the film score utilises elements of interviews from the film, while interweaving this with original music from Pearl Jam's Mike McCready.

The Gift: The Journey Of Johnny Cash: Original Score Music From A Film By Thom Zimny might be a long title, but it's an intriguing listen.

John Carter Cash and Thom Zimny worked on the project, with the latter offering: "was handed a gift - hours and hours worth of cassette tapes. On these tapes was Johnny Cash telling his story in his own words to his biographer Patrick Carr."

Tune in now.

