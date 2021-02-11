New Janet Jackson Documentary Malfunction Incoming

A new documentary titled Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson will premiere this month.

The new film was built by New York Times Presents, with director Jodi Gomes focussing on the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" during the 2004 Super Bowl half-time show.

During the show, Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson's breast, causing an immediate media meltdown - Janet Jackson's career suffered greatly , while Justin Timberlake emerged unscathed.

The new documentary looks back on this incident, and is comprised of footage and interviews with people involved with the television broadcast, including NFL and MTV executives.

New York Times Presents was also responsible for Framing Britney Spears, which was nominated for an Emmy; on its broadcast, Justin Timberlake issued apologies to both Britney Spears and Janet Jackson, saying “I want to take accountability for my own missteps.”

Janet Jackson reflected on the impact that the incident had on her in a 2018 Oprah interview.

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson will premiere on FX and Hulu November 19 at 10 p.m. ET.

