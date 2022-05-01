New Jamie T Album "Done"

Jamie T could be set to release new material, it seems.

The songwriter is prone to lengthy absences between releases, making each project feel like a true event.

2016's 'Trick' was rewarded with widespread acclaim, followed by a B-sides compilation in 2018.

And then... silence.

Well, until now, seemingly. Producer Jag Jago let the cat out of the bag a few days ago, telling followers online he was "seriously looking forward to 2022!"

The reason? "Jamie T album 5. Done."

Jamie T hasn't commented, but then he never does. Keep 'em peeled, people!

Photo Credit: Danny Payne