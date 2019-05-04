New HMV Boss Confirms Vinyl, Live Events Expansion

Incoming HMV boss Doug Putman has expanded on his vision for the company in a new interview.

The troubled chain became a victim of high street compression during the final days of 2018, plunging into administration for the second time.

Canadian businessman Doug Putman led a buy out, closing several branches including their landmark Oxford Street shop.

The core of the chain remained, however, with Doug Putman now expanding on his plans during an interview with Music Week .

Re-affirming his "100%" commitment to HMV, the businessman pointed to vinyl and live events as areas of potential expansion.

He explains: "It’s more about innovation as in, Why didn’t we jump harder into vinyl? Why didn’t we promote in-stores a lot more? I think there were over 100 performances in HMV last year. I challenged the team that I want 10 times that. I want 1,000 performances."

"So it’s taking the things that you know people like about what we do and just hyping it up even more. So you know people want vinyl, give them more. Give them as much as they want until they say it’s too much, then let’s back off."

The new owner of HMV also explained that he believed potential growth in the vinyl market would compliment the independent sector. He added: "I think for us it’s about getting new people who are just walking through a mall or the High Street, they see us and the passion of a person in the store and that’s how a lot of people get hooked on getting back into vinyl, buying a record player."

"There’s something really cool about it, when you actually set it up and use it, it’s hard not to buy an album here and there. I get that the pace of it is slowing but we’ve just got to keep making it easier for the customers to get into it."

Much has been made of the collapsing CD and DVD market, and its role in HMV's current beleaguered state. Doug Putman seemed aggressive in his approach.

"I think you can slow it," he commented. "We definitely talk a lot about how much of the decline is almost that self-fulfilling prophecy. If people keep moving away from the CD, meaning the retailers, then of course it’s going to continue to decline." I think what we need to do is just keep giving the assortment, we can definitely slow it down and you’ll hit a point where you’ve got that core customer buying it."

"It’s no different than if artists only released music digitally. Clearly that’s going to hurt the business as well, so for us it’s about making sure that we try and push as much as possible to make sure that artists are continuing with physical product.”

Catch the interview in full on Music Week HERE.

