'New' George Michael Single 'This Is How (We Want You To Get High)' Released

A 'new' George Michael single 'This Is How (We Want You To Get High)' is out now.

The late singer's archives contains a few pearls, some of which will be released in the coming months.

The new singles comes as new film Last Christmas is prepped for release - it's billed as a "love letter to George" by director Paul Feig.

Co-scripted by Emma Thompson, the all-star affair features three Wham! tracks and twelve songs from George Michael’s solo career.

New single 'This Is How (We Want You To Get High)' is out now, and it's an upbeat funky number that shows off George's impeccably soulful vocal chops.

Tune in now.

