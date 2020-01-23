New Four Tet, Thom Yorke, Burial Collaboration Drops

A new collaboration from Thom Yorke, Burial, and Four Tet has landed.

As Dummy reports , the collaboration is a vinyl drop, and seems to be available from two central London shops.

With lockdown lifting, Phonica and Sounds Of The Universe have re-opened, and clearly Burial has dropped in past with a binbag of black wax.

It's a 12 inch two-tracker, with 'Her Revolution' coming backed with 'His Rope'.

The trio last linked up 10 years ago, for the sought after 'Ego / Mirror' release.

Four Tet is a busy lad, meanwhile - there's a new collaborative album with Madlib incoming.

