New Drexciya Graphic Novel Incoming

A new graphic novel set in the Drexciya universe has been announced.

The seminal Detroit techno team will feature at the centre of the new tome, exploring their afro-futurist mythology.

New anthology The Book of Drexciya Vol. 1 is the first in a series that aims to cover the Drexciya myth in full, ranging from “the origin story to several hundred years after the founding of the Drexciyan Empire...”

A crowdfunding page has been set up to support the project, helmed by artist Abdul Qadim Haqq, who designed the artwork for those seminal Drexciya releases in the 90s.

A completion date of September 14th has been set, which would coincide with the birthday of late Drexciya founder James Stinson.

Get involved HERE.

