New Bert Jansch 'Best Of' Compilation Announced

A new 'Best Of' focussing on the career of Bert Jansch has been announced.

The 'Just A Simple Soul' compilation focusses on the guitarist's five decade career, from those sparse early albums, through his Pentangle years, his time in the wilderness, and his late-career rejuvenation as a deeply influential musician.

Released on October 26th via BMG, the 'Best Of' was pieced together by Bernard Butler and the Bert Jansch estate.

Available on 2CD and 2LP as well as digitally, advance orders for the record will gain a 2LP + Tote bag set.

Bernard Butler explains: "Bert lived and breathed the sound of the guitar and its endless possibilities for communication, storytelling, conversation, emotional dialogue. We have a life’s work here, and what a life Bert Jansch has given us."

Pre-order the album HERE - find the LP tracklisting below:

Side 1

1. Strolling Down The Highway

2. Angie

3. Needle Of Death

4. It Don't Bother Me

5. Black Water Side

6. Soho

7. The Time Has Come

Side 2

1. Go Your Way My Love

2. Come Back Baby

3. Poison

4. The Bright New Year

5. Rosemary Lane

6. Reynardine

7. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face

Side 3

1. Fresh As A Sweet Sunday Morning

2. Chambertin

3. Baby Blue

4. Daybreak

5. Kittiwake

6. Sweet Rose

7. Let Me Sing

Side 4

1. Morning Brings Peace of Mind

2. Carnival

3. Just A Simple Soul

4. Crimson Moon

5. On The Edge Of A Dream

6. High Days

