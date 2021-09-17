New Beatles, Just Dropped

Four rarities from The Beatles have gone online.

The band's album 'Let It Be' is being probed, with a host of studio rarities compiled on to a Deluxe Edition.

A full film - split into three parts - has been pieced together by Peter Jackson, shedding fresh light on the fractious sessions.

Four 'new' cuts have gone online, opening with a gorgeous 2021 mix for 'Across The Universe' - Phil Spector's syrupy strings are dialled back, revealing John's spectral vocal.

Alongside this, there's Take 3 of 'One After 909', a punchy take on 'Get Back' and the original 1970 mix by Glyn Johns of George Harrison's classic 'I Me Mine'.

'Let It Be' will be released on October 15th.