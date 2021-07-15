Never Mind The Buzzcocks To Return This Year

Much-loved music quiz show Never Mind The Buzzcocks will return later this year.

The quiz show was launched in 1996 with Mark Lamarr as host, and quickly gain a devoted cult following.

Simon Amstell's waspish wit pushed Never Mind The Buzzcocks to a new high during his stint as host, before its eventual cancellation in 2015.

Fans have long hankered for a return, and a reboot has just been confirmed - a joint venture between Sky and NOW, production company Talkhost return.

Taskmaster‘s Greg Davies has been announced as host, with returning captain Noel Fielding joined by This Country star Daisy May Cooper.

Director of Sky Arts and Entertainment for Sky, Phil Edgar-Jones calls Never Mind The Buzzcocks is “one of those truly iconic shows” and described the show's return as “a buzz and a treat for lovers of tuneless humming everywhere.”

Kate Edmunds, Director of Programmes for Talkback, added: “We’re over the moon that Sky have made the very wise decision to reboot our beloved Buzzcocks. Musicians, stand down, we hear your deafening cries for some long overdue attention.”

Never Mind The Buzzcocks will return to screens later this year.

- - -