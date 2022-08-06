NEU! Announce 50th Anniversary Boxset

NEU! have pieced together a new boxset toasting the 50th anniversary of their debut album.

The band - Michael Rother and Klaus Dinger - arguably re-shaped rock, with their trademark endless rhythms becoming a key (much-borrowed) facet of what became termed Krautrock.

The 1972 release of their debut album saw Neu! reach cult status, enjoying an influence that vastly out-stripped their sales.

This new 50th anniversary box set featuring the original record, alongside a new tribute album featuring a plethora of remixes.

The National IDLES, Mogwai, Fink, Alexis Taylor and more salute Neu!, with Michael Rother set to play London's Clapham Grand on November 3rd.

To launch the project, New Order's Stephen Morris combines with Gabe Gurnsey to remix the band's immortal 'Hallogallo'.

Stephen Morris explains...

“I first heard NEU! some time late in 1972 not long after the first album came out. I think I got it as a birthday present. I was 15 and I’d never heard anything like it. It was absolutely brilliant. From the first few hypnotic seconds of ‘Hallogallo’ I was hooked. NEU! were the best thing I’d ever heard. I had no idea who Michael Rother and Klaus Dinger were, there were no interviews in the music papers, but the two tiny photos on the back of the bright red sleeve said all I needed to know. They were my kind of people.”

“The sound NEU! made was very REAL - alive and emotional. Ambient and driving - it was like they were there in my bedroom with me. This was the sort of music I wanted to make.. 50 years later you can hear their influence everywhere”.

