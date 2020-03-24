Nessa Barrett Links With jxdn On New Single 'la di die'

Pop rising force Nessa Barrett has shared new single 'la di die'.

Switching her New Jersey hometown for Los Angeles when she was only 17 years old, Nessa Barrett's gamble has paid off.

One of the most hotly tipped pop talented in North America, each new single feels like a wholly defined statement.

New single 'la di die' is online now, and it finds Nessa working alongside jxdn to construct a dark-pop masterclass.

Nessa explains...

“‘la di die’ touches on how fame is dramatized and something most people wish for, when in reality, it's a dark and evil place. It was cool working with jxdn, not only is he my friend but a dope artist. He really helped make this song come to life!”

“For me, this song represents that sometimes the hardest situation is the one that seems perfect,” jxdn adds in the press note, which we have largely re-worded for your pleasure.

“Don’t ever be afraid to let people know you aren’t where you wanna be. Set a goal, find a dream and make those reality. Live for others while being yourself; don’t live for yourself while being like others. This song has had a lot of work put into it. I’m so proud of Nessa and her diligence. I know it’s gonna pay off!”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kristen Jan Wong

