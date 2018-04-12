Neon Waltz Share New Video For 'The Stranger Things'

Every time Neon Waltz leave the house they end up travelling hundreds of miles.

Based near John O'Groats, the group's lung-bursting tours are the stuff of legend, carrying a bag-load of exceptional jangle-pop songwriting as they travel.

Set to hit the road in 2019, the Scottish outfit have found time to share new single 'The Stranger Things', the next step following their debut album.

Recorded recently in Eastbourne, 'The Stranger Things' feels that bit more assured than their excellent debut LP, from the sloping bassline to the distorted guitars, and the graceful drumming.

Drummer Darren Coghill explains: "In between our live dates in the summer we began serious work on new music. We're still doing that and we could wait until the time is perfect with a record in hand or we could start letting it go sooner. ‘The Stranger Things’ is about making sure your priorities are inline. Or maybe even just about realising those priorities. It's less frills. More balls. Not enough spring reverb. And too much heart."

The video is online now, and it features Neon Waltz making fun of themselves - featuring spandex, mullets, and baby oil, it's a neat pastiche of rock tropes.

“We basically just wanted to have a bit of fun with one of our videos for the first time,” says singer Jordan Shearer. “We can be terribly cynical when judging other people’s music, so I liked the idea of us slating our own band without realising it’s actually us. After I had the idea we took one day to film it and the editing took one night and one morning. I thought oiling up and prancing around like a tit would be hard, but it felt very natural, funnily enough.”

Catch Neon Waltz at the following shows:

March

14 Aberdeen The Tunnels

15 Dunfermline, Fife PJ Molloys

16 Ayr Fury Murrays

17 Liverpool Phase One

18 Sheffield The Leadmill, Steel Stage

19 Brighton Prince Albert

20 Guildford The Boileroom

21 Southampton Heartbreakers

22 London Hoxton Bar & Kitchen

24 Manchester YES, Basement

25 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

26 Leeds Headrow House

27 Newcastle Upon Tyne Northumbria Institute 2

28 Edinburgh The Mash House

May

26 Norwich Earlham Park, Sunday Sessions

