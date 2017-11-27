Neneh Cherry's 'Kong' Is Absolutely Phenomenal

Neneh Cherry has always done things her own way.

The first visibly pregnant performer on Top Of The Pops - because what are people afraid of, anyway? - her recent work matches her legacy to some potent new ideas.

Working on fresh material, guest producers Four Tet and Massive Attack's 3D unite to provide the bedrock on new cut 'Kong'.

Driven by that emphatic vocal, it's a stunning return, a remarkably beautiful track that seems to thrive on spiritual and creative honesty.

As one point Neneh sings: “Every nation seeks it’s / friends in France & Italy / and all across the seven seas / and goddam guns and guts and bitter love still put a hole in me...”

Jenn Nkiru directs the visuals, an engrossing treatise on race, identity, and inter-generational bonds.

Tune in now.

Catch Neneh Cherry at London's Village Underground on September 18th.

Photo Credit: Wolfgang Tillmans

