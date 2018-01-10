Neneh Cherry Drops Two New Songs, Shares Tour Details

Neneh Cherry has shared two new songs alongside details of her new world tour.

The UK based legend will release new album 'Broken Politics' on October 19th, with two new previews hitting the web.

'Natural Skin Deep' is fantastic, with the hip-hop leaning beats matched to Caribbean tones, and a full-on jazz breakdown.

'Synchronised Devotion' meanwhile brings down the energy, a tender, heart-on-sleeve piano piece that places emphasis on Neneh's incredible voice.

Two contrasting sides of her artistic vision, 'Broken Politics' will be followed by a full world tour in the opening weeks of 2019.

Check out the UK dates after the jump - and don't forget to listen...

Catch Neneh Cherry at the following shows:

February

12 Leeds Stylus

13 Manchester Cathedral

14 London Roundhouse

16 Dublin Academy

17 Bristol Trinity Centre

For tickets to the latest Neneh Cherry shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.