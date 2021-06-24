Nemahsis Shares Powerful Single 'what if i took it off for you?'

Canadian artist Nemahsis has released her emotional debut single, ‘what if i took it off for you?’ alongside a powerful new music video. The single showcases the singer’s extraordinary vocal skills alongside swelling backing instrumentation.

The track tackles Nemahsis’ exploitation at the hands of a large corporation during a shoot for a major campaign, for which she was offered no financial compensation. They justified their choice by telling the artist that "it's a good look for your community", leading Nemahsis to deny permission for her image to be used, telling the brand that “I’m not going to be anybody’s token Hijabi girl.” Despite the withdrawing of her consent, the brand used her images anyway.

‘what if i took it off for you?’ deals with this experience, and is both the first song that Nemahsis has ever written and the first song that she has released. In the stunning music video, the artist sings to herself in a cracked mirror, before turning to address the camera straight on. The video was shot by The Rest, who have also worked on projects with artists including slowthai and Joy Crookes.

Tune in now.

Words: Sasha Mills

