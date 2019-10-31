Nelson Kempf's 'Hourglass' Is Strikingly Affecting

American artist Nelson Kempf has outlined plans for his new album 'Family Dollar'.

The record is one with a rich back story, largely composed while Nelson was splitting his time between two extremely different locations.

Working as a welder in the Alaskan tundra, he would return to his family in Tennessee at weekend, exploring the dry south and the arid north.

Out on July 26th, 'Family Dollar' is about these pressures, with his lyrics picking apart the struggle to get by in working class America.

"The emotional experience of poverty is largely overlooked" Kempf says, "the intense pressure that inflates every moment; the exhausting physicality of stress; the impossibly stacked odds against sound decision making".

There's a beauty here, too, as exemplified by potent lead song 'Hourglass'. It's something Nelson describes as "a deep, connection to the buzzing grit and gristle of life; the salves of shimmering evening light, cheap alcohol and children’s laughter; the overwhelming, irrational ecstasy when a moment of calm pierces through".

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://nelsonkempf.bandcamp.com/album/family-dollar" href="http://nelsonkempf.bandcamp.com/album/family-dollar">Family Dollar by Nelson Kempf</a>

