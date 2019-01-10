Nelson Kempf Shares Poignant New Song 'Sweetness And Strife'

Nelson Kempf has shared his poignant new song 'Sweetness And Strife'.

The songwriter's debut album 'Family Dollar' is out next month, released on July 24th.

A work of transition, it's a record dominated by farewells, written as the artist was leaving his long-term home of Nashville.

New song 'Sweetness And Strife' tackles this directly, with Nelson's voice wandering amidst a spartan, harp-augmented arrangement.

He says: "'Sweetness & Strife' was written when we were preparing to leave Nashville. It is a literal reminiscence of our time there. To me, it encapsulates 'Family Dollar' as a whole because when I started writing it, the larger body of work was illuminated to me."

"It was the Summer of 2015. We found out we were having another child and decided in that moment that we needed to leave Nashville. It was not something we had considered up until then."

"The next morning I was working in my welding shop. As the sun came up over the city skyline I just started crying uncontrollably. Years of tension beginning to unravel. That night we started packing."

Photo Credit: Andy Schaafsma

