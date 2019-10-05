Neil Young's 'Lost' Album 'Homegrown' To Be Released

Neil Young is set to release his new album 'Homegrown' in 2020.

The songwriter confirmed the news on his Neil Young Archives website, detailing the aural processes that go into the final master.

Initially recorded some 45 years ago and then shelved, 'Homegrown' is one of Neil Young's most mythologised 'lost' albums.

In the announce the record is described as "hidden for decades" as it was "too personal and revealing to expose in the freshness of those times."

Said to be the "unheard bridge" between 'Harvest' and 'Comes A Time', it will finally reach vinyl in the opening months of 2020.

The announce comments:

'Homegrown' will be our first release in 2020, sounding great in vinyl - as it was meant to be.. Made in the mid-nineteen seventies! ……A record full of love lost and explorations. A record that has been hidden for decades. Too personal and revealing to expose in the freshness of those times.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.