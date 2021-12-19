Neil Young Won't Tour Until We "Beat" COVID

Neil Young has said he won't tour until we "beat" COVID.

The legendary songwriter hooked up with long-time compadres Crazy Horse for a new record this week, the illuminating full length 'Barn' .

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, the Canadian born artist warned fans that it could be a while before he hits the road again.

Confirming that he won't be “playing to a bunch of people with no masks on” the singer explained that he won't book shows until COVID is "beat".

“I don’t care if I’m the only one who doesn’t do it,” he said. “People are not being realistic and they’re not being scientific. If we followed the rules of science, and everybody got vaccinated, we’d have a lot better chance...”

“We might be able to beat this. There’s no reason why we can’t. If we came together, we could take care of this. And I have confidence that we can,” he continued.

Neil Young finished: “We got a lot of smart people in the world with a lot of great ideas. And the more love there is in the world, the more we’re gonna hear those ideas. We’re gonna make this happen...”

His comments echo that of CSN&Y sparring partner David Crosby, who told Clash earlier this year that artist who played controversial shows without anti-COVID safety provisions were "absolutely nuts".

Watch the interview in full below.

'Barn' is out now.

