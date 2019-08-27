Neil Young Re-Unites With Crazy Horse For 'Colorado'

It's set to land on October 25th...
Robin Murray
News
30 · 08 · 2019

Neil Young and Crazy Horse will re-unite on new album 'Colorado'.

The record represents their first new music together since 2012's acclaim full length 'Psychedelic Pill'.

Out on October 25th, the album was recorded mostly live, with the band utilising a studio in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.

Produced by Neil Young alongside John Hanlon, is will be available digitally on high resolution digital audio through NYA.

The physical release features a three-sided double vinyl release, packaged alongside a bonus seven inch single.

New song 'Milky Way' is online now.

'Colorad' will be released on October 25th.

Neil Young & Crazy Horse
